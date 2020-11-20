Menu
Gary R. Rosenbaum
Rosenbaum, Gary R.

December 20, 1940 - November 18, 2020

Survived by wife, Virginia; children: Scott, Shawn, Dawn Hiatt (Bo) and Heidi Heck; seven grandchildren; and brother, Ron (Toni).

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, November 23rd from 10am t 11am, at Lutheran Church of the Master (2617 S 114th St.) followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
