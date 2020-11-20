Rosenbaum, Gary R.
December 20, 1940 - November 18, 2020
Survived by wife, Virginia; children: Scott, Shawn, Dawn Hiatt (Bo) and Heidi Heck; seven grandchildren; and brother, Ron (Toni).
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, November 23rd from 10am t 11am, at Lutheran Church of the Master (2617 S 114th St.) followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.