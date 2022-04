Roberts, Gary DanielAge 66Hooper, NE. Survived by wife, Terilee; 3 daughters; 3 sons; and other family. FUNERAL 11am, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Fremont Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. VISITATION 1 hour prior to Service Saturday. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025(402) 721-4490