Gary DeVern Rodene
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Rodene, Gary DeVern

March 28, 1944 - September 18, 2021

Age 77, of Omaha died peacefully September 18 at the Josie Harper Hospice House. Born in Denver, Colorado, grew up in Osceola. Graduated Midlands College in 1962, and served in the Air Force. He settle in Omaha where he met his wife, Nancy. They were married for 44 years. Gary retired after 40+ years of being an accountant for various construction firms in Omaha. He was a long time toy collector and dealer. Preceded in death by parents, Mary and DeVern Rodene and sister Kathy Bourke. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy of 44 years, his 2 brothers Kent and Tom (Barb); sisters-in-law, Sue (Dave) Verburg, Cindy (Gene) Wenninger and Ann Stergiou; brother-in-law, Steve Kessinger, as well as aunts and uncles, many nieces, nephews, cousins and other dear friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 10-11am, with FUNERAL following at 11am at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, 2650 Farnam, Omaha, NE 68131. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in honor of Gary to Kountze Memorial Church or any American veteran project.

Visit www.roedermortuary.com for full announcement.

Roeder Mortuary

2727 N. 108th - Omaha- 402-496-9000

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church
2650 Farnam, Omaha, NE
Sep
30
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
Nancy, I´m so very sorry for your. Prayers for peace.
MaryAnn Bragg
September 25, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 25, 2021
