Rodene, Gary DeVern
March 28, 1944 - September 18, 2021
Age 77, of Omaha died peacefully September 18 at the Josie Harper Hospice House. Born in Denver, Colorado, grew up in Osceola. Graduated Midlands College in 1962, and served in the Air Force. He settle in Omaha where he met his wife, Nancy. They were married for 44 years. Gary retired after 40+ years of being an accountant for various construction firms in Omaha. He was a long time toy collector and dealer. Preceded in death by parents, Mary and DeVern Rodene and sister Kathy Bourke. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy of 44 years, his 2 brothers Kent and Tom (Barb); sisters-in-law, Sue (Dave) Verburg, Cindy (Gene) Wenninger and Ann Stergiou; brother-in-law, Steve Kessinger, as well as aunts and uncles, many nieces, nephews, cousins and other dear friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 10-11am, with FUNERAL following at 11am at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, 2650 Farnam, Omaha, NE 68131. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in honor of Gary to Kountze Memorial Church or any American veteran project.
Visit www.roedermortuary.com
for full announcement.
Roeder Mortuary
2727 N. 108th - Omaha- 402-496-9000
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.