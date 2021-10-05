Smith, Gary W.



November 9, 1950 - September 26, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, William and Jean Smith. Survived by wife, Carroll; sons, Scott (Ginger), Keith (Heather), Brian (Kerri), and Michael (Adriana); grandchildren, Aiden, Lainee, Cole, Conner, Addison, Michael, Mason, Alexis, Victoria and Vincent; sisters, Sharon Hlass (Joe), Marcia Glasebrook (Edd), and Mary Bowles; many other family members and friends.



CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Thursday, October 7th, 6:30pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5-6:30pm. Memorials may be directed to the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,



WEST CENTER CHAPEL



7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



