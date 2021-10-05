Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary W. Smith
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Smith, Gary W.

November 9, 1950 - September 26, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, William and Jean Smith. Survived by wife, Carroll; sons, Scott (Ginger), Keith (Heather), Brian (Kerri), and Michael (Adriana); grandchildren, Aiden, Lainee, Cole, Conner, Addison, Michael, Mason, Alexis, Victoria and Vincent; sisters, Sharon Hlass (Joe), Marcia Glasebrook (Edd), and Mary Bowles; many other family members and friends.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Thursday, October 7th, 6:30pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5-6:30pm. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
7
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Very sorry for your loss. Gary will be missed by everyone. RIP. From part- time Sheli.
Sheli
Friend
October 7, 2021
So sorry to the passing of Gary. God be with his family and help you through this tough time. God Bless
Darlene Krayneski
October 7, 2021
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
BC
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results