Gary W. Reese Sr.
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Reese, Gary W., Sr.

May 20, 1944 - November 21, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, William and Jessie Reese; and grandson, Cole Rawlings.

Survived by his wife of 55 years, Adrienne Reese; children, Gary Jr (Wanda), Debbie, Tracy (Todd), Michael (Becki), Renee (Dylan); sister, Sharon (David); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many family and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, November 27, from 4-8pm with MEMORY SHARING starting at 6pm, all at the Funeral Home.



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

| www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Nov
27
Service
6:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
I am sorry for your loss! My condolences to the family!
Linda (Mehok) Kantor
November 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 22, 2020