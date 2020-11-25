Reese, Gary W., Sr.



May 20, 1944 - November 21, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, William and Jessie Reese; and grandson, Cole Rawlings.



Survived by his wife of 55 years, Adrienne Reese; children, Gary Jr (Wanda), Debbie, Tracy (Todd), Michael (Becki), Renee (Dylan); sister, Sharon (David); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many family and friends.



VISITATION: Friday, November 27, from 4-8pm with MEMORY SHARING starting at 6pm, all at the Funeral Home.







Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. 402-556-2500



| www.westlawnhillcrest.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.