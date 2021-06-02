Wakehouse, Gary



July 30, 1946 - May 30, 2021



Age 74. He was born July 30, 1946 to the late Myrlain and Regina (Cochran) Wakehouse in Council Bluffs, IA. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1964 and retired from Omaha Door and Window. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Larry Hald. Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Wakehouse; daughters, Cindy Hald and Sandi (Tim Riedesel) Wakehouse; grandchildren; and a host of friends.



VISITATION will be held from 9-11am at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, June 03, 2021. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 11am at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Interment is in Fairview Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.