Age 74. He was born July 30, 1946 to the late Myrlain and Regina (Cochran) Wakehouse in Council Bluffs, IA. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1964 and retired from Omaha Door and Window. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Larry Hald. Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Wakehouse; daughters, Cindy Hald and Sandi (Tim Riedesel) Wakehouse; grandchildren; and a host of friends.
VISITATION will be held from 9-11am at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, June 03, 2021. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 11am at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Interment is in Fairview Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
MaryAnn,
I just recently learned of Garys Passing.
I will miss him greatly. I am till listing his
two cars. the 58 Chevy and the 51 Chevy.
I have tried to reach you calling Garys phone.
Please give me a Call.
Rod Heldenbrand
Red Oak, Iowa 51566
Rod Heldenbrand
March 22, 2022
I knew Gary via Rod who bother are/ were into old cars. I had the pleasure to see him last in 2019 when visiting Omaha and my daughter. I live in Norway in Europe. Was a pleasure to know him. He will be missed. Regards Do over the pond.
Donald Balisewski
Family
January 3, 2022
just heard about Gary passing. So sorry. I met Gary at car shows and sure liked chatting with him. he had nice cars, especially that 58 chevie. Again, so sorry.
Bill Peck sr.
Friend
June 4, 2021
Mary Ann I just received word of Gary´s passing. Please accept my deepest sympathy. He will be missed.
Tony Payne
Friend
June 2, 2021
Mary Ann, I'm so sorry to hear about Gary. He fought a good long, time. I'll be praying for you all.
Kathleen Griffith
Other
June 2, 2021
So many fond memories of Gary attending the Midwest Early Corvette Car shows over the years. We could always count on him supporting our shows. He will be missed. Jack Urban - Goodyear, AZ.
Jack Urban
June 2, 2021
For over 25 years Gary and I were very good friends and enjoyed many, many wonderful times together at car shows, weekly gearhead lunches and dinner outings with our wives and friends...... especially our several trips to St Paul, MN for Back To The '50's.........a very special show and a fav to us both..........May God Bless and Keep Always..........We shall meet again.
Butch Noordam
Friend
June 2, 2021
Sorry to learn of Gary´s passing. Many fond memories of our childhood at uncle Bills farm for family activities with Buss and Regina and later at car shows. May God bless and comfort the family in this time of sorrow