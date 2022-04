Wakenight, Gary Edward



October 31, 1947 - March 20, 2022



Age 74, of Oakland, NE.



MEMORIAL VISITATION: April 23, from 2-4pm at Pelan Funeral Services - Oakland in Oakland, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation.



PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES OAKLAND



Oakland, NE | (402) 685-5673 | pelanfuneralservices.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.