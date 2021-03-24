Uncle Gary loved life, plain & simple. That’s how I will always remember him. Everything he did was with passion, a smile, a laugh, and to create a memory! The wonderful memories go back as far as I can remember with hundreds of family get togethers, the horse track, the tack & pet stores, him & Joe Sheppard, boat rides, the hilarious (but scary) boric acid incident at grandmas, karaoke parties, him & Vickie going above & beyond to welcome my best friend & I to their Arizona home in our early 20’s; and most lately our shared love for the warm southwest lifestyle & for crazy politics, then the fun of Dan, Aunt Diana and I “crashing” him & Kathy’s wedding, and the non-stop fun & laughter we shared whenever we were together. He was more than an uncle, he was my friend, and I will miss him dearly!

Shayla Arandus (Wells) Family April 4, 2021