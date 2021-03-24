Menu
Gary E. Wells
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Wells, Gary E.

September 20, 1947 - March 20, 2021

Age 73, of Mesa, AZ. CELEBRATION OF LIFE on May 1, 2021 at VFW Post 2503, Omaha. Full obituary will be posted late April.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dobson Ranch Golf Course Clubhouse
2155 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dear sweet friend, Gary , I am missing the fun times with you and Kathy. I loved getting together with you, knowing we would be laughing and laughing. We had such fun together. You always said about Kathy and I. “You girls are going to give me a heart attack. “”
We all had so many fun and memorable times together. Rest In Peace my friend, I love you always.
See YOU on the other side. ❤
Pamela Norris
Friend
April 14, 2021
Uncle Gary loved life, plain & simple. That’s how I will always remember him. Everything he did was with passion, a smile, a laugh, and to create a memory! The wonderful memories go back as far as I can remember with hundreds of family get togethers, the horse track, the tack & pet stores, him & Joe Sheppard, boat rides, the hilarious (but scary) boric acid incident at grandmas, karaoke parties, him & Vickie going above & beyond to welcome my best friend & I to their Arizona home in our early 20’s; and most lately our shared love for the warm southwest lifestyle & for crazy politics, then the fun of Dan, Aunt Diana and I “crashing” him & Kathy’s wedding, and the non-stop fun & laughter we shared whenever we were together. He was more than an uncle, he was my friend, and I will miss him dearly!
Shayla Arandus (Wells)
Family
April 4, 2021
Rip uncle Gary will miss u lots. Love Becky and Rod jr
Rod
Family
April 4, 2021
I will miss his laugh. It was so contagious. Rest In Peace Mr. Wells. P
Sara Cross
Family
April 2, 2021
Gary was one of the true good guys. I went to Rosehill elementary school with Gary and we had some great ball games. He was always fun to be around with his good natured personality. My deepest condolences to his family and many friends.
Bob Magnuson
March 30, 2021
Gary and I have been friends since our late teens. I have treasured our friendship through all these years. Many wonderful memories with him and his family. Always remember the first time I was invited to his parents house to enjoy his mom's special pancakes-yum! Both of us enjoyed same interests from cars to horse racing. Aksarben was a favorite place to meet during horse racing meet.
Joseph Sheppard
Friend
March 28, 2021
I loved Gary's infectious laugh and how much joy and fun that Kathy brought into his life those last few years! I will miss him!
Vicki Ondracek
March 25, 2021
We will be showing a tribute slideshow at the celebration of life and we're including brief quotes from people whose lives Gary touched. We will include entries from this guest book, so please share something that you will remember about Gary. Thank you!
Gary's Family
March 25, 2021
