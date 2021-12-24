White, Gary A.



July 19, 1950 - December 21, 2021



Gary, age 71, was born in Rapid City, SD, and later moved to Montrose, SD. Gary graduated from Montrose High School in 1968 and was selected to go to American Legion Boys State during high school. After high school, Gary attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, graduating with a degree in chemical engineering in 1972. During high school and college, Gary competed in wrestling. Gary completed the Army ROTC program at the School of Mines and served in the Army Corps of Engineer Reserves. Gary went on to work as a chemical engineer for nearly three decades focusing on the production of ammonia fertilizer.



Gary met Kathy in Sioux City, IA in 1977 and they later married in 1978. Gary and Kathy have two sons, Justin and Brady. Gary was passionate about spending time with family, enjoying get-togethers, camping, biking, and skiing. Throughout his life, Gary enjoyed music, concerts, and western movies, and became a Nebraska football and volleyball fan. Throughout his life, Gary had a deep faith and was an avid church member serving the church in several capacities.



Preceded in death by his father, Marion "Butch" White; brothers, Marlin and Dale White. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy; sons, Justin White (Johanna) and Brady White; grandchildren, Logan and Audrey; mother, Betty Painter; siblings, Red White (Susanne), Ellie Leggett, David White (Mary), Karen Hoffman (Bob), and Marilyn Campbell (Bob); and many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Monday, December 27, 10-11am, followed by his FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, both at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Bellevue Blvd. South, Bellevue.



To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the White obituary. Inurnment: Montrose Cemetery, Montrose, South Dakota.



Memorials to First Presbyterian Church.



