I had know Gayle since both of us were Freshmen a Central High School - Omaha, Ne. We both played football for Central High School and were fortunate enough to be on the 1960 All State Football team. I did lose contact with Gayle for sometime, and then meeting him again and fellow team mates for various " breakfast's " throughout the Omaha area ( 2011 to 2019 ). Gayle was a very unpretentious /humble man, who enjoyed life and especially his farm and racing horses. Gayle will be missed ! RIP m friend !

Terry Butkus Friend March 3, 2021