Elsasser, Gene C.
July 27, 1933 - September 27, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Mildred and Glenn; wives, Ruth and Jacquie; daughter, Debbie Enhom; and sister, Dee Hiatt. Survived by sons, Gary Elsasser (Kathy) and Dale Elsasser; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Nimerichter (Ed); and brother, Wayne Elsasser (Kathiey).
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, September 30th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 1st, 1pm, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
