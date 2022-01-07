Gordon, Gene
April 4, 1947 - December 31, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Caroline Salmon Gordon and Carroll Gordon. Survived by wife of 54 years, Rita (Wolff) Gordon; daughters, Chrysa Gordon and Jackie Wozniak (Kyle); son, Sean Gordon (Lynn); grandchildren: Kyle, Lucas, and Grace Wozniak; brother, Denny Gordon; niece, Kellie Berry; sister, Susie Cooper (Norm); nephew, Brian Cooper (Leslie); niece, Lacey Rapp (Alex); sisters-in-law: Nancy Wolff, Mona Halpenny (Pat), and Chris Mourer (Mike); many aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
VISITATION: Friday, January 14th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 15th at 12:30pm at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd. Memorials are suggested to Holy Name "Restore the Glory" and Nebraska Adaptive Sports (ENWAA).
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2022.