Gene L. Miller
Miller, Gene L.

April 29, 1942 - November 4, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Viola Miller; stepfather, Edgar Johnson; and sister, Vivian Elliott. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Dee Miller; son, Shawn (Maureen) Miller; daughter, Jodi (Brad) Holen; grandchildren: Brittany Holen, Morgan Holen, Joshua Miller and Shayla Miller; brother Norman Miller and many other friends and relatives.

Memorials in Gene's name can be made to the American Heart Association. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
