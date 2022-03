Lawson, Gene "Hotrod"



November 26, 1960 - August 29, 2021



Survived by his daughters, Maelina and Tashina Brye; and son, Jaylon Lawson.



MEMORIAL GATHERING with family and friends at 7575 Crownpoint Scando Hall on Friday, September 10, from 4-9pm.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.