When thinking of Gene, I don't ever remember Gene being in a bad mood. He was always at work and had skills in building maintenance from the roof to the basement. Gene was 2nd to none, one in a million. That's what he could be referred too. Gene, you had 38 year's in with Douglas County of dedicated service and could or will ever be replaced. With employees like Gene it was easy evening his boss. I know I worked with Gene for 20 years. Thoughts and Prays. Scott A. Guffey

Scott A. Guffey Work September 15, 2021