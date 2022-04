Williams, Gene P.



February 21, 1954 - April 3, 2022



Survived by his wife, Mary "Dolly" Williams; sister, Cindy James; stepchildren, Timothy (Leaha) Williams and Jodi (Shawn) Deane; grandchildren, Alex, Ryan, Thomas, and Emery; companion, Cooper; and extended family.



GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Sunday, April 10, from 2-4pm, at Good Shepherd L Street Chapel.



GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME - L STREET CHAPEL



4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.