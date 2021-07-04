Iversen, Genevieve "Jenny" Louise (Griess)June 3, 1941 - June 30, 2021Age 80 of Wahoo, NE. Survived by sons, Jayson (Lora), and Jayme (Ashley) all of Wahoo; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and brothers Norman, Vernon and Roger.FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 12, at 10am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. 8th St., Wahoo. INTERMENT in Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. To leave Condolences, visit:SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME211 N. Linden St., Wahoo, NE 68066 402-443-3624