Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Genevieve Louise "Jenny" Iversen
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
Iversen, Genevieve "Jenny" Louise (Griess)

June 3, 1941 - June 30, 2021

Age 80 of Wahoo, NE. Survived by sons, Jayson (Lora), and Jayme (Ashley) all of Wahoo; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and brothers Norman, Vernon and Roger.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 12, at 10am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. 8th St., Wahoo. INTERMENT in Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. To leave Condolences, visit:

www.marcysvoboda.com

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

211 N. Linden St., Wahoo, NE 68066 402-443-3624
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
504 W. 8th St., Wahoo, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Svoboda Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.