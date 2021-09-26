Price, Genevieve R.
Age 100
Preceded in death by parents, James and Maud Price; and brothers, Clayton (Margaret) Price, and Donald (Charlotte) Price. Survived by many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 8th, 10am at Christ Community Church (404 South 108 Ave). VISITATION: Friday 9:30am until time of Service. INTERMENT: Cedar Dale Cemetery.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street |
(402) 731-1234 |www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2021.