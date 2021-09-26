Ms. Price, was the last of a founding generation of civic minded public servants who through dedication, commitment and personal strength and integrity, avoided the pitfalls of their contemporaries whose primary focus was 'the bottom line'...Miss Price, brought character and quality not taught but learned through daily service in benefit of the citizens of Omaha, especially those children who made initial contact with a public benefit institution, the public library....I can write forever about people like Miss Price. My motive is as much of an admirer as as much as a benefactor of her professionalism.....because she lifted my wife Linda Mary Rivera Perez, from the drudgery and isolation of Administrative work and helped qualifier her to be a 'front-line' point of contact available in the Children's Library Section of several city library locations to include Florence, Benson and South Omaha. Thank you Miss Price. Our lives have forever been changed because of your grace, wisdom and open heart. Photo shows Ms. Price with Linda Garcia, standing behind her in the middle.

Jose Francisco Garcia Work October 9, 2021