4 Entries
Ms. Price, was the last of a founding generation of civic minded public servants who through dedication, commitment and personal strength and integrity, avoided the pitfalls of their contemporaries whose primary focus was 'the bottom line'...Miss Price, brought character and quality not taught but learned through daily service in benefit of the citizens of Omaha, especially those children who made initial contact with a public benefit institution, the public library....I can write forever about people like Miss Price. My motive is as much of an admirer as as much as a benefactor of her professionalism.....because she lifted my wife Linda Mary Rivera Perez, from the drudgery and isolation of Administrative work and helped qualifier her to be a 'front-line' point of contact available in the Children's Library Section of several city library locations to include Florence, Benson and South Omaha. Thank you Miss Price. Our lives have forever been changed because of your grace, wisdom and open heart. Photo shows Ms. Price with Linda Garcia, standing behind her in the middle.
Jose Francisco Garcia
Work
October 9, 2021
During my first years in the Children's Department at Omaha Public Library's Main Library, I had the honor to work with Ms. Genevieve. She was kind and generous in mentoring me. A lovely woman who lived a full life, I'm sure. My condolences to her family and friends.
Cynthia Vana
Work
October 7, 2021
I worked as a Children´s Librarian under the latter part of Miss Price´s tenure at Omaha Public Library. I held her in high esteem because she always had the best interest of the children at heart. I offer prayers for family and friends. Miss Price resides with the Lord.
Paige G. Wagner
October 5, 2021
Genevieve was our dear neighbor for many many years. She was a very special lady.