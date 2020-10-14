Jones, Geoffrey



November 28, 1946 - October 9, 2020



Born in North Wales, Geoffrey was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (nee Piggott) and Robert Idwal Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dianne (nee George) Jones; daughter, Chloe (John) Karr; son, Allan Jones; brothers, Gwilym (Sylvia) Jones and Bob (Carole) Jones, many neices and nephews.



Private Service Planned.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.