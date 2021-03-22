Parr, Georgann
October 7, 1933 - March 20, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Daniel F. Parr, Sr.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, March 23rd from 5pm to 7pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, March 24th at 10:30am, St. Thomas More Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Thomas More Catholic Church or as directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.