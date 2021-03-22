Menu
Georgann Parr
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Parr, Georgann

October 7, 1933 - March 20, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Daniel F. Parr, Sr.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, March 23rd from 5pm to 7pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, March 24th at 10:30am, St. Thomas More Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Thomas More Catholic Church or as directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover, NE
Mar
23
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover, NE
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Thomas More Church
4804 Grover, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Parr´s, You have my deepest sympathy in the loss of your mom. She was such a sweet and fun person to know. I am so sorry I could not make the services but know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Angie Pane Waples
Angela Pane Waples
March 24, 2021
Our condolences to your entire family. God Bless.
Michael Pirruccello
March 24, 2021
So sad to hear this, so many happy memories at the Parr Home! Thinking of all of you!
Pat Gabriel
March 23, 2021
Laura and Jay Doll
March 22, 2021
Paul,Mary and family. Our sympathy to you on your loss. Our thoughts & prayers go out to you. Dave & Cheryl Mace
Cheryl Mace
March 22, 2021
Ann - so very sorry to hear of your mother's passing! My deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Lori Mitera
March 22, 2021
