Ogg, George Amos, Jr



May 29, 1947 - October 22, 2020



Age 73, died on October 22, 2020, in Omaha, NE. He was born to the late George and Delores Ogg, on May 29, 1947, in Kearney, NE. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Krystal Ogg and Celeste Bartlett. He is survived by his wife, Andrea of 54 years; sons, Jeff (Janie) Ogg, Kevin (Anne) Ogg, and Brian (Cinda) Ogg; grandchildren, Brianna (Kyle), Jake, Gavyn, and Kayleigh; sister, Adrienne (Rusty) Thompson; nieces and nephews; and Missy, his beloved dog.



A VISITATION will be held at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 1:30-2:30pm. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 2:30pm, following the VISITATION, also at the Funeral Home.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.