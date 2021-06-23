Menu
George P. "Rick" Barna
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Barna, George P. "Rick"

April 3, 1944 - June 21, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Barbara; parents, George Sr. and Luella. Survived by children, Mary Pat Williams and Anthony "Tony" Barna, Shelly (Mike) Peters; grandchildren, Adam and Matt Williams, Lauren Collins, Kyle and Chris Peters; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou DeGeorge; many other loving relatives.

VISITATION begins Thursday 4pm with a Wake Service at 6pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Friday 9:30am at the Mortuary to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 10am. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jun
24
Wake
6:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jun
25
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jun
25
Service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
My condolences to the family. Rick was a hoot in highschool, I can still see him bouncing down the hallways.
Helen (Hrabik) Kuhl
Friend
June 25, 2021
Rest in peace cousin Ricky.
Linda Barna Jacobson
June 25, 2021
So sad to see that Rick passed. We all had a Ton of Great times .Aksarben horse track. Moe´s Bar on Leavenworth . Keno and a ton more memories. Always remember his great Laugh...Prayers to all his family . Rest In Peace Rick
Annie nemecek
Friend
June 24, 2021
My condolences to you and your family on the passing of your father Tony. Thinking back to the time we played sports on lamp field and him being there always with a big smile. I hope those memories give you and your family comfort now and in the future.
Pete Noriega
June 23, 2021
Rick was a great friend and we enjoyed having him around. Always had a smile on his face. Rest in Peace Friend
Ray and JoAnn Brazda
Friend
June 23, 2021
Your Friends at VELUX
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results