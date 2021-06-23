Barna, George P. "Rick"
April 3, 1944 - June 21, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Barbara; parents, George Sr. and Luella. Survived by children, Mary Pat Williams and Anthony "Tony" Barna, Shelly (Mike) Peters; grandchildren, Adam and Matt Williams, Lauren Collins, Kyle and Chris Peters; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou DeGeorge; many other loving relatives.
VISITATION begins Thursday 4pm with a Wake Service at 6pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Friday 9:30am at the Mortuary to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 10am. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.