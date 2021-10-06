George S. Bosiljevac passed away on September 22, 2021, leaving behind his wife, Jean; brother, Frank; his children and many friends. Services will be October 7th at Daniel Family Chapel (Wyoming) Albuquerque, NM.
To the real man amongst men, thank you for all you the opportunities you gave to me. I will miss you greatly!!!
Chano de Manzano
Work
November 30, 2021
We NEVER had a major disagreement. We respected the opinion of each other. Are calls or discussions ended with I love you Frank, I love you George. Our last visited ended with George saying "Frank don´t forget me". My response "George I could NEVER FORGET YOU". We both started crying knowing it would be the last words between us.
Frank Bosiljevac. (Brother)
Family
October 6, 2021
George, a man with a peaceful and loving heart, a man without guile. He set an example of leadership and friendship. Everyone who knew this disciple of human kindness must say thank you. He helped all of us grow and weather the highs and lows of life. Those who came in contact with him, went away a better person. Thank you, George, you are with God now. Always your friend, Roy.
Roy Lane
Friend
October 6, 2021
hugs ROB AND JEANETTE PEDER
October 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolence to George family. Good man, good boss, he will be missed.
Louie chaez
Work
October 4, 2021
I will miss you Uncle George and all the wonderful stories you have shared with all of us. You will never be forgotten in our hearts.