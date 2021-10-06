George, a man with a peaceful and loving heart, a man without guile. He set an example of leadership and friendship. Everyone who knew this disciple of human kindness must say thank you. He helped all of us grow and weather the highs and lows of life. Those who came in contact with him, went away a better person. Thank you, George, you are with God now. Always your friend, Roy.

Roy Lane Friend October 6, 2021