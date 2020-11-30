Menu
George C. Erdei
Erdei, George C.

December 29, 1926 - November 26, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Wanda. Survived by wife, Judy; children: Richard Erdei, Steve Erdei (Debi), Dawn Owens (Ron), Patricia Sexson (Jim), Helen Scott (Curt), Mark Erdei (Lory) and Traci Owens (Tim); step-children: Mary Beth Eipperle (Doug), Julie Huerter (John) and David Gross (Karen); 32 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 1st from 10am to 11am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.), followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Family Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fr. Shane Endowment Fund.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
Mr. Erdrich was a super great supervisor when we worked for Avco Financial Services. He was honest and fair boss. God bless
Sandy Bogema
November 29, 2020
I've known George 61 years, he is like a Father to me and my Fathers Best Friend. George is finally home and I'm sure that my dad William my mom Millie and George's first wife Wanda are all together again as best friends and looking down on us all knowing they did a good job raising their families.
Mark Dalen
November 29, 2020
Steve and Debi, I´m so sorry for your loss. You´re in my thoughts and prayers
Maureen Giesler
November 29, 2020
Tessa Erdei
November 28, 2020
Dear Steve, Rick, Dawn, Patty, Helen, Mark and Traci, I was very sad to learn of the passing of your dear father. I have such fond memories of him and of our families being together when we were young. Your father always made me laugh. His nickname for me was "sand pile" which was funny. My sincere condolences to all of you at this difficult time. Love and prayers to each of you. Sending hugs to you especially, Dawn.
Sandy Dalen Bredfeldt
November 28, 2020