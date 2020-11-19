Menu
George F. Bogatz
Bogatz, George F.

February 6, 1945 - November 16, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George and Ann; sister, Theresa Baines. Survived by wife, Rose; sons, Greg (Trish) and Geoff (Amber); 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers; 5 sisters.

VISITATION: Friday after 2pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE 4pm, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117 | (402) 731-1234

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
Dear family of George (Butch), I'm sorry about your loss. May God comfort you at this sad time. And may your loved one rest in peace.
Lucy Gillespie (Mittermeier)
November 18, 2020