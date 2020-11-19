Bogatz, George F.
February 6, 1945 - November 16, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, George and Ann; sister, Theresa Baines. Survived by wife, Rose; sons, Greg (Trish) and Geoff (Amber); 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers; 5 sisters.
VISITATION: Friday after 2pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE 4pm, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.