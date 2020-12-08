Gray, George L. "Bud"



November 26, 1931 - December 5, 2020



Age 89, of Louisville, NE. Survived by wife, Karen Gray of Cedar Creek, NE; children, Russell (Lori) Gray of Louisville, NE, Valerie McCormick of Omaha, NE, Scott (Laura) Gray of Omaha, NE; 7 grandchildren, Kelsey (Jordan) Swenson, Dana Gray, Joshua Gray, Mason McCormick, Olivia McCormick, Connor Gray and Ethan Gray; sisters-in-law, Linda Gray of Louisville, NE and Gayle Gray of CA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11am First United Methodist Church, Louisville. The services will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home Facebook Page. VISITATION: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 1 pm- 8 pm with family greeting friends from 6pm until 8pm at the Funeral Home (Masks Required).



Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.



