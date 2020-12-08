Menu
George L. "Bud" Gray
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street
Louisville, NE
Gray, George L. "Bud"

November 26, 1931 - December 5, 2020

Age 89, of Louisville, NE. Survived by wife, Karen Gray of Cedar Creek, NE; children, Russell (Lori) Gray of Louisville, NE, Valerie McCormick of Omaha, NE, Scott (Laura) Gray of Omaha, NE; 7 grandchildren, Kelsey (Jordan) Swenson, Dana Gray, Joshua Gray, Mason McCormick, Olivia McCormick, Connor Gray and Ethan Gray; sisters-in-law, Linda Gray of Louisville, NE and Gayle Gray of CA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11am First United Methodist Church, Louisville. The services will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home Facebook Page. VISITATION: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 1 pm- 8 pm with family greeting friends from 6pm until 8pm at the Funeral Home (Masks Required).

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street P.O. Box 97, Louisville, NE
Dec
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Louisville, NE
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very sorry to hear of Uncle Bud's passing. Although I did not have a close relationship with him, the brief and meaningful moments we did share had a lasting impact. Uncle Bud was a special, kind-hearted soul blessed to be surrounded by his loving family. Please accept our sincere condolences. Love, Lori Ann Gray (Charles's youngest daughter) Sara Gray Annalisa Centi Gray Erika Centi Gray
Lori Ann Gray
December 10, 2020
