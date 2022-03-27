Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Nick Hoellen IV
Hoellen, George Nick IV

May 6, 1951 - March 21, 2022

He was born May 6, 1951, in Chicago, IL and died Monday, March 21, 2022 in Salado, TX after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George III and Helen Hoellen; parents-in-law, Otis and Edna Budlong; brother, Doug Hoellen; sister-in-law, Sue Budlong; and brothers-in-law, Jim Budlong and Del Budlong. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy Hoellen (Budlong); sons, Jay (Jill) Hoellen, Yutan, NE, David (Paige) Hoellen, Salado, TX; grandchildren, Kate and Kyle Hoellen, Yutan, NE, Mckenna and Hank Hoellen, Salado, TX; sisters, Marcia (Joseph) Rodriquez, Springtown, TX, Kathy (Randy) Taylor, Davenport, IA; brother-in-law, Irving Budlong, Newport Beach, CA; sisters-in-law, Madeline Hoellen, Annawan, IL, Marsha Budlong, Breinigsville, PA; numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Blessed Be His Memory. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2pm Saturday, April 2nd at Southwood Lutheran Church. 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68516. There will be a Private Graveside Funeral Service for immediate family members.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Apr. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.