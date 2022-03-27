Hoellen, George Nick IV
May 6, 1951 - March 21, 2022
He was born May 6, 1951, in Chicago, IL and died Monday, March 21, 2022 in Salado, TX after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George III and Helen Hoellen; parents-in-law, Otis and Edna Budlong; brother, Doug Hoellen; sister-in-law, Sue Budlong; and brothers-in-law, Jim Budlong and Del Budlong. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy Hoellen (Budlong); sons, Jay (Jill) Hoellen, Yutan, NE, David (Paige) Hoellen, Salado, TX; grandchildren, Kate and Kyle Hoellen, Yutan, NE, Mckenna and Hank Hoellen, Salado, TX; sisters, Marcia (Joseph) Rodriquez, Springtown, TX, Kathy (Randy) Taylor, Davenport, IA; brother-in-law, Irving Budlong, Newport Beach, CA; sisters-in-law, Madeline Hoellen, Annawan, IL, Marsha Budlong, Breinigsville, PA; numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Blessed Be His Memory. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2pm Saturday, April 2nd at Southwood Lutheran Church. 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68516. There will be a Private Graveside Funeral Service for immediate family members.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Apr. 2, 2022.