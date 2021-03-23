Madsen, George Warren
October 20, 1933 - March 19, 2021
George W. Madsen, age 87 of Omaha, died at Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hattie Madsen; brother, Rex Pearson; sister-in-law, Peggy Pearson; and grandson, Andrew Todd Madsen.
George is survived by wife, Julie Madsen of Omaha; his children, James (Renate) Madsen of Omaha, Kathy Baughman Jacksonville, FL, and Tom (Michelle) Madsen of Omaha; stepchildren, Carrie (George) Meiers and Kirk (Sue) Swartzbaugh, all of Omaha. He was also a proud grandparent to 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, March 26, 2021, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with burial of ashes at Prospect Hill Cemetery following the service. VISITATION with the family will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 5-7pm, with a Masonic Service at 7pm, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Cure SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) in memory of Andrew Todd Madsen - Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or website https://www.curesma.org/ways-to-give/
