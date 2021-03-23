Menu
George Warren Madsen
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Madsen, George Warren

October 20, 1933 - March 19, 2021

George W. Madsen, age 87 of Omaha, died at Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hattie Madsen; brother, Rex Pearson; sister-in-law, Peggy Pearson; and grandson, Andrew Todd Madsen.

George is survived by wife, Julie Madsen of Omaha; his children, James (Renate) Madsen of Omaha, Kathy Baughman Jacksonville, FL, and Tom (Michelle) Madsen of Omaha; stepchildren, Carrie (George) Meiers and Kirk (Sue) Swartzbaugh, all of Omaha. He was also a proud grandparent to 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, March 26, 2021, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with burial of ashes at Prospect Hill Cemetery following the service. VISITATION with the family will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 5-7pm, with a Masonic Service at 7pm, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Cure SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) in memory of Andrew Todd Madsen - Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or website https://www.curesma.org/ways-to-give/

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NE
Mar
25
Service
7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
George Madsen was one of a kind God, please let him in your home with kindness!!!!!!!!!!!!
Barbara & Luther MacNaughton
March 24, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss, you all are in my thoughts.
Carolann Dabbs
March 23, 2021
