Meisinger, George R.



February 22, 1937 - April 18, 2022



Age 85, of Plattsmouth. George is survived by his wife, Bernadine Meisinger; sons: Jeff (Patty), Jay, Jon (Richelle); daughters, Jayne (Kevin) Heim, Jodell Shymkewicz; son-in-law, Dave Murdoch; sister-in-law, Barb Meisinger; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Friday, April 22, 1-6pm, at mortuary. ROSARY: Friday, April 22, 7:30pm, at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, April 23, 11am, at Church of the Holy Spirit. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials for Cancer Research or Masses.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.