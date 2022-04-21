Menu
George R. Meisinger
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Plattsmouth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE
Apr, 22 2022
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
Meisinger, George R.

February 22, 1937 - April 18, 2022

Age 85, of Plattsmouth. George is survived by his wife, Bernadine Meisinger; sons: Jeff (Patty), Jay, Jon (Richelle); daughters, Jayne (Kevin) Heim, Jodell Shymkewicz; son-in-law, Dave Murdoch; sister-in-law, Barb Meisinger; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Friday, April 22, 1-6pm, at mortuary. ROSARY: Friday, April 22, 7:30pm, at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, April 23, 11am, at Church of the Holy Spirit. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials for Cancer Research or Masses.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

346 Ave A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | (402) 296-3123
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE
Apr
22
Rosary
7:30p.m.
Church of the Holy Spirit
Plattsmouth, NE
Apr
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Church of the Holy Spirit
Plattsmouth, NE
