I have fond memories of George because as kids - he and his brothers, Harry and Paul were the only cousins we knew. We would go to Omaha at least once a year since my Dad, CJ and Harry (George's Father) were brothers. George and his brothers always entertained my sister, Mary, and I since we were 10 - 7 years younger than they. George was always a kind heart and loved to talk and laugh. In adult years, we did not see each other that much, but when we did, it was always like no time has past. When I see a Creighton basketball schedule I always think of George because he was an avid fan. Rest in peace with Rita, Harry, Ellen, Connie, Harriet, Ronnie and Paul. Love you, Cousin Karen Meister Petersen

Karen Meister Petersen December 19, 2020