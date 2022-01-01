Nelson, George A.
December 6, 1949 - December 24, 2021
Preceded in death by father, Edward Nelson; mother, Gertrude Nelson; brothers, John Nelson and Raymond Nelson; and sister, Esther Nelson.
Survived by brother, Paul V. Nelson (Evelyn); sister, Amy Miller (Ron); nephews, Adam Nelson (Evonne), Eric Miller (Michelle) and Andrew Miller; niece, Anna Mayberry (Adam); and lifelong friends/brothers, Dale Orton and Don Orton.
George was an independent spirit, and truly lived the life of a bachelor. He was an accomplished landscape and portrait artist, photographer, astronomer, musician and avid reader. Nothing pleased him more than giving his works of art and photography to others and seeing their reactions. He built his own observatory and gazed for hours at God's handiwork. At Omaha Benson High School George excelled in gymnastics, winning metro gold medals for trampoline and tumbling. His hobbies included golf, working crossword puzzles, and watching TV reruns (Star Trek, Three Stooges, etc.) George also was a longtime caregiver for his aunt, Dorothy Nimrod until her passing in 2016. We will miss you, G.A.
Celebration of Life event details will be posted later.
Memorials to Open Door Mission or charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2022.