George A. Nelson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
Nelson, George A.

December 6, 1949 - December 24, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Edward Nelson; mother, Gertrude Nelson; brothers, John Nelson and Raymond Nelson; and sister, Esther Nelson.

Survived by brother, Paul V. Nelson (Evelyn); sister, Amy Miller (Ron); nephews, Adam Nelson (Evonne), Eric Miller (Michelle) and Andrew Miller; niece, Anna Mayberry (Adam); and lifelong friends/brothers, Dale Orton and Don Orton.

George was an independent spirit, and truly lived the life of a bachelor. He was an accomplished landscape and portrait artist, photographer, astronomer, musician and avid reader. Nothing pleased him more than giving his works of art and photography to others and seeing their reactions. He built his own observatory and gazed for hours at God's handiwork. At Omaha Benson High School George excelled in gymnastics, winning metro gold medals for trampoline and tumbling. His hobbies included golf, working crossword puzzles, and watching TV reruns (Star Trek, Three Stooges, etc.) George also was a longtime caregiver for his aunt, Dorothy Nimrod until her passing in 2016. We will miss you, G.A.

Celebration of Life event details will be posted later.

Memorials to Open Door Mission or charity of your choice.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
George, We are so sorry to hear about your passing, Your appointment was today we were all looking forward to seeing you like we have in all these past years. You will be truly missed.
McManigal Family Dentistry
Friend
January 26, 2022
Sorry to hear about George passing. Lost contact with him after he left Trinity. Remember the many good times we had when we were younger.
Gary Norton
Friend
January 1, 2022
