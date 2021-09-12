Pearson, George B., Jr
Age 80 - September 8, 2021
George B. Pearson Jr., beloved husband for 60 years to Mary K. "Sue" Pearson (nee McCormack). Devoted father of George Pearson III, Greg (Maria) Pearson, Katie (Tom) Mills, Tim (Sarah) Pearson, and Andrew (Allison) Pearson. Loving grandfather of Robert, Charlie, Sophia, Emily, Ethan, Grant, Will, Joshua, Jordan, Reagan, Delaney, Drew, and Mary Grace. George peacefully passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the age of 80.
VISITATION at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239, on Monday, September 13, from 5-8pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at St. John Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd., Cincinnati, OH on Tuesday, September 14, at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Sisters Of The Poor, 476 Riddle Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45220; or YWCA. (https://www.ywcacincinnati.org/how-to-help/annual-fund-campaign/
Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.