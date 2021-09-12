Menu
George B. Pearson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 Banning Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Pearson, George B., Jr

Age 80 - September 8, 2021

George B. Pearson Jr., beloved husband for 60 years to Mary K. "Sue" Pearson (nee McCormack). Devoted father of George Pearson III, Greg (Maria) Pearson, Katie (Tom) Mills, Tim (Sarah) Pearson, and Andrew (Allison) Pearson. Loving grandfather of Robert, Charlie, Sophia, Emily, Ethan, Grant, Will, Joshua, Jordan, Reagan, Delaney, Drew, and Mary Grace. George peacefully passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the age of 80.

VISITATION at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239, on Monday, September 13, from 5-8pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at St. John Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd., Cincinnati, OH on Tuesday, September 14, at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Sisters Of The Poor, 476 Riddle Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45220; or YWCA. (https://www.ywcacincinnati.org/how-to-help/annual-fund-campaign/).

Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 Banning Rd., Cincinnati, OH
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. John Church - Dry Ridge Road
5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sad, and with you Susie. We share so many fun memories. God be with you and your grand family.
Jim & Marty Smith
September 17, 2021
We received the sad news this morning. So sorry for your loss. We all loved George.
Dede & Bernie Conway
Friend
September 13, 2021
