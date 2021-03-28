Pfeifer, George J.
July 27, 1925 - February 3, 2021
Former Boys Town student; athlete; coach; and educator. Graduated from Fort Hays, KS. WW II Navy Veteran.
Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary Pfeifer of Hays, Kansas; wife, Virginia. Survived by children: Rod Pfeifer (Eugenia), Deb Baber, and Bruce Pfeifer (Colleen); nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 17th at 10:00am at Boys Town Dowd Chapel, with VISITATION from 9am to 10am. Private entombment: Calvary Mausoleum with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Boys Town Alumni Scholarship Fund, Box 762, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.