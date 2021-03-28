Menu
George J. Pfeifer
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Pfeifer, George J.

July 27, 1925 - February 3, 2021

Former Boys Town student; athlete; coach; and educator. Graduated from Fort Hays, KS. WW II Navy Veteran.

Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary Pfeifer of Hays, Kansas; wife, Virginia. Survived by children: Rod Pfeifer (Eugenia), Deb Baber, and Bruce Pfeifer (Colleen); nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 17th at 10:00am at Boys Town Dowd Chapel, with VISITATION from 9am to 10am. Private entombment: Calvary Mausoleum with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Boys Town Alumni Scholarship Fund, Box 762, Boys Town, NE 68010.

To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service and Graveside Military Honors, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
17
Service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Boys Town Dowd Chapel
NE
Apr
17
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Boys Town Dowd Chapel
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
April 13, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted steady winds and Calm seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 29, 2021
Mary Beth and I send our condolences to Bruce and Colleen.
Robert Horan
March 28, 2021
