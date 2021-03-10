Preceded in death by father, Michael Rapaich. Survived by wife, Michelle Rapaich; sons, Paul (Kenzie) and Thomas Rapaich; granddaughter, Eleanor; mother, Milka Rapaich; sisters, Marcia (Joe) Skow and Lillie (Tony) Schreiner; niece and 2 nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICE Friday 10am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION Thursday 4-7pm at Funeral Home. Interment St. John Cemetery.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on George's obit and Stream Service
