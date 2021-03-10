Menu
George D. Rapaich
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Rapaich, George D.

Age 57

Preceded in death by father, Michael Rapaich. Survived by wife, Michelle Rapaich; sons, Paul (Kenzie) and Thomas Rapaich; granddaughter, Eleanor; mother, Milka Rapaich; sisters, Marcia (Joe) Skow and Lillie (Tony) Schreiner; niece and 2 nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE Friday 10am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION Thursday 4-7pm at Funeral Home. Interment St. John Cemetery.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on George's obit and Stream Service

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Gregg and Kathy Cardenas
March 11, 2021
We grew up with George and his sisters from kindergarten to high school. I don´t remember a time that George wasn´t smiling. So very sorry.
Andrea
March 10, 2021
My Thoughts and Prayers.
Ken Cera
Coworker
March 10, 2021
Ken Cera
March 10, 2021
Christian Martinez
March 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
John and Tatjana Sutej
March 10, 2021
John and tatjana sutej
March 10, 2021
