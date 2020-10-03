Reilly, George R., Sgt. 1st Class (Ret)September 27, 2020Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday September 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carrie Reilly; his two sons, Liam Reilly and Payton Reilly; and his three step sons, Andrew Lapitan, Ryan Bailey and Joshua Bailey. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends and fellow service members.Rest In Peace George and God Bless. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial to be held at The American Legion Post #1 located at 7811 Davenport, Omaha, NE on Sunday October 4, 2020 from 2-6pm