Riggle, George Vernon Jr.January 31, 1943 - December 15, 2020George Vernon Riggle, Jr. passed way on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. George known as "GV" was born January 31, 1943 in Valentine, NE, to George Vernon Riggle, Sr. and Agnes (Cuplin) Riggle. He attended Wayne State College then began his work career in the Valentine Police Department.In 1964, he was drafted and served in Korea providing security for the 13th Service and Supply Battalion. This compound was the basis for the M.A.S.H. television show.When he was released from the Army he moved to Fremont NE to continue his law enforcement career. While at the Fremont PD and working in the Detective Bureau, he completed the FBI National academy training. In addition, he and his family opened a photography/video/framing business. George retired from the Fremont PD as a detective sergeant to work full time in the photography/video business. He moved to Omaha in the early 2000's and continued the photography and video business. George then retired from this business in 2017. In recent years enjoyed playing with the dogs, doing games/puzzles on his iPad and drinking coffee at Winchells Donuts with his wife and friends.Preceded in death by his parents. George is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Lewis); his son, Jon; his stepdaughters, Julie Rasmussen, Marianne Hampton; and one step-grandson, Nicholas Louden.No service will be held at this time.