George Vernon Riggle Jr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Riggle, George Vernon Jr.

January 31, 1943 - December 15, 2020

George Vernon Riggle, Jr. passed way on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. George known as "GV" was born January 31, 1943 in Valentine, NE, to George Vernon Riggle, Sr. and Agnes (Cuplin) Riggle. He attended Wayne State College then began his work career in the Valentine Police Department.

In 1964, he was drafted and served in Korea providing security for the 13th Service and Supply Battalion. This compound was the basis for the M.A.S.H. television show.

When he was released from the Army he moved to Fremont NE to continue his law enforcement career. While at the Fremont PD and working in the Detective Bureau, he completed the FBI National academy training. In addition, he and his family opened a photography/video/framing business. George retired from the Fremont PD as a detective sergeant to work full time in the photography/video business. He moved to Omaha in the early 2000's and continued the photography and video business. George then retired from this business in 2017. In recent years enjoyed playing with the dogs, doing games/puzzles on his iPad and drinking coffee at Winchells Donuts with his wife and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents. George is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Lewis); his son, Jon; his stepdaughters, Julie Rasmussen, Marianne Hampton; and one step-grandson, Nicholas Louden.

No service will be held at this time.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.
So sorry George has passed. He was such a great guy. Best personality and so fun to joke with . We could talk forever. He married the love of his life .... and had a great career of photography and videos. Sending hugs and prayers to Kathy Jon and Julie and Marianne .
ShelleyPettit Staples
December 22, 2020
Prayers for the family. May George R.I.P..
Beverley Niles Mielke
December 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to GV's family. He was a lifelong friend.
Richard Smith
December 20, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend. My condolences to Kathy and your family.
Bill Davis
Friend
December 19, 2020
Our prayers go out to the family. RIP George.
Eugene Pohl
December 19, 2020
Kathy and family: So sorry to hear of George passing. George always had a great smile. I can remember how patient you guys were with me doing Gene and my wedding pictures. George is in a better place. May peace be with you all.
Renee Buttner
December 19, 2020
My heart goes out to all you. George was an amazing man & will be missed by many. I have so many memories from Marcie's Cafe with you all. May God be with you all at this time and always.
Billie Schriner
December 19, 2020
We are so sorry about GV. I have many fond memories of the start of the photography business. He was so nice always. Hugs and prayers to all of you. He had a wonderful family to care for him. May your faith comfort you at this time of loss.
Krisan and Doug Raffety
December 19, 2020
