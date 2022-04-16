Menu
George Kendrew Royce
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 18 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Royce, George Kendrew

March 12, 1947 - April 11, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Bernice (Ratigan) Royce; sister, Marie Royce; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Lyne Royce; brother-in-law, Ted Weidner. Survived by wife, Kathleen; daughter, Katie Royce; son, David (Becky) Royce; grandson, Harrison Royce; Sisters, Ann Weidner and Ellen Royce (Budd Croy); niece, Missy Smith; and nephew, Sean (Julie) Smith.

MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, at 10am, at Christ the King Church, 654 S 86th St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VIGIL SERVICE: Monday, April 18th, 2022, with Visitation 5-7pm and Prayer Service 7pm at West Center Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to Sisters of Mercy or American Cancer Society.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2022.
