George V. Belitz Jr.
Belitz, George V., Jr.

April 20, 1935 - August 18, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, October 23rd from 5pm to 7pm, at the Korisko Larkin Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Saturday, October 24th, 9:30am, Korisko Larkin Chapel to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St.) for 10am MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL.

Complete notice later.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
