Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Michael Whitham
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
Whitham, George Michael

November 21, 1952 - December 14, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George and Patricia (Williams) Whitham.

Survived by daughter, Erin Athena and son, Shawn; siblings: Barbara Campbell, Patti (Dick) Webb, Sharon (John) Miller, Cindy (Bob) Sheffield, and Steve (Sandra) Whitham; plus many nieces and nephews.

George served honorably in the Army. He was a member of Victory Church. He always ended his conversations with this admonition: "Don't do anything I wouldn't do." Our response, "That leaves it wide open."

Celebration of Life at a later date.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kremer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.