Whitham, George MichaelNovember 21, 1952 - December 14, 2020Preceded in death by parents, George and Patricia (Williams) Whitham.Survived by daughter, Erin Athena and son, Shawn; siblings: Barbara Campbell, Patti (Dick) Webb, Sharon (John) Miller, Cindy (Bob) Sheffield, and Steve (Sandra) Whitham; plus many nieces and nephews.George served honorably in the Army. He was a member of Victory Church. He always ended his conversations with this admonition: "Don't do anything I wouldn't do." Our response, "That leaves it wide open."Celebration of Life at a later date.KREMER FUNERAL HOME6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com