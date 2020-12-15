Menu
Georgia B. Lamprecht
FUNERAL HOME
Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments
1629 10th St
Onawa, IA
Lamprecht, Georgia B.

Georgia B. Lamprecht, 90, of Onawa, Iowa, formerly of Whiting, Iowa, passed away, December 11, 2020 at Elmwood Care Centre, Onawa, Iowa.

Georgia Belle Moeller Lamprecht was born January 12, 1930 on the farm near Elk City, Nebraska the daughter of Hans Moeller, Jr. and Marie Georgia (Shumaker). Survivors include her children; son, Randy (Diane) Lamprecht of Hornick, Iowa, two daughters, Sally (James) Morgan of Tucson, Arizona and Sandra (Steve) Richardson of Whiting, Iowa; three grandchildren, Michael Morgan, Jason (Renee) Lamprecht, and Jackie (Will) Acosta-Trejo; and six great-grandchildren, Kaden, Dawson, Madeline, and Ashlyn Lamprecht and Liam and Drew Acosta-Trejo.

FUNERAL SERVICES: will be 2pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, Onawa, Iowa with Pastor Marsha Smith officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed-Due to Covid- 19 restrictions- Masks are required.) BURIAL: will follow in the Whiting City Cemetery, Whiting, Iowa. VISITATION: will be 5–6pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa (WE WILL LIMIT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN THE FUNERAL HOME DURING THE VISITATION TO NO MORE THAN 15 AT ONE TIME. - Due to Covid- 19 regulations). Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.

Condolences may be left online for the family at

www.rushfamilycareservice.com

RUSH FAMILY CARE SERVICE

1629 10th St., Onawa, IA 51040

(712) 423-3293 | www.rushfamilycareservice.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments
1629 10th St, Onawa, IA
Dec
16
Service
2:00p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
Onawa, IA
She was a strong and elegant lady
Steve Allen
December 14, 2020
Your in our thoughts and prayers
Don and Bev
December 13, 2020
