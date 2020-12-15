Lamprecht, Georgia B.Georgia B. Lamprecht, 90, of Onawa, Iowa, formerly of Whiting, Iowa, passed away, December 11, 2020 at Elmwood Care Centre, Onawa, Iowa.Georgia Belle Moeller Lamprecht was born January 12, 1930 on the farm near Elk City, Nebraska the daughter of Hans Moeller, Jr. and Marie Georgia (Shumaker). Survivors include her children; son, Randy (Diane) Lamprecht of Hornick, Iowa, two daughters, Sally (James) Morgan of Tucson, Arizona and Sandra (Steve) Richardson of Whiting, Iowa; three grandchildren, Michael Morgan, Jason (Renee) Lamprecht, and Jackie (Will) Acosta-Trejo; and six great-grandchildren, Kaden, Dawson, Madeline, and Ashlyn Lamprecht and Liam and Drew Acosta-Trejo.FUNERAL SERVICES: will be 2pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, Onawa, Iowa with Pastor Marsha Smith officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed-Due to Covid- 19 restrictions- Masks are required.) BURIAL: will follow in the Whiting City Cemetery, Whiting, Iowa. VISITATION: will be 5–6pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa (WE WILL LIMIT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN THE FUNERAL HOME DURING THE VISITATION TO NO MORE THAN 15 AT ONE TIME. - Due to Covid- 19 regulations). Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.Condolences may be left online for the family atRUSH FAMILY CARE SERVICE1629 10th St., Onawa, IA 51040(712) 423-3293 | www.rushfamilycareservice.com