Georgia B. Ragole
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Ragole, Georgia B. (Lynch)

VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, from 4-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 24, at 11:15am at St. Cecilia's Cathedral. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. MEMORIALS to St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N 40th St., Omaha, NE 68131; or Scare Away Cancer, 14558 Portal Circle La Vista, NE 68138 or scareawaycancer.org.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
23
Vigil
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15a.m.
St. Cecilia's Cathedral
701 N 40th St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. Sending you our condolences and hugs. May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived and loved.
Larry and Sue Trujillo
Friend
September 22, 2021
I used to work for Art and had the pleasure of not only her wonderful Brownies but her grace she was a wonderful person. Go with God
Robin Spencer
September 16, 2021
I remember your parents volunteering their time and talent to St Cecilia Cathedral school and parish. God Bless them for all they did. And God Bless all of you during this time.
Debbie Banark Floreani
September 14, 2021
