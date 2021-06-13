Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Georgie R. Rerucha
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Rerucha, Georgie R.

March 31, 1937 - June 10, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by husband Ivan.

Survived by daughters, Debbie DiMartino (Patrick), and Lori McGaffin (Tim); grandchildren, Matt (Holly), Molly (Sean), Curtis, Kathryn, and Joe; great-grandchildren, Layla, Riley, and Jack; and sisters, Mary Jane Baer and Betty Zahourek.

VISITATION: Tuesday 4-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. James Catholic Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
16
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
9025 Larimore Ave, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so very sorry for your loss. I send my prayers and sympathy to Deb and Lori and family.
Geri Lynn Rudloff
August 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your mom. I send prayers and love to the family. Been out of commission due to covid. Take care
Geri Lynn Rudloff
Friend
July 12, 2021
Lori & Family, So sorry to hear about Georgie's passing. I have such wonderful memories of her, both at your house & working with her at Richman Gordmans. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Chris (Altman) Foley
Friend
June 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Georgie was a wonderful lady and we enjoyed spending time with her. Our prayers are with you.
Jeanne and Duane Hill
Family
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results