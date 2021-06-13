Rerucha, Georgie R.
March 31, 1937 - June 10, 2021
Omaha. Preceded in death by husband Ivan.
Survived by daughters, Debbie DiMartino (Patrick), and Lori McGaffin (Tim); grandchildren, Matt (Holly), Molly (Sean), Curtis, Kathryn, and Joe; great-grandchildren, Layla, Riley, and Jack; and sisters, Mary Jane Baer and Betty Zahourek.
VISITATION: Tuesday 4-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. James Catholic Church.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
