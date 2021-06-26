Baird, Gerald L. "Jerry"



November 9, 1940 - June 24, 2021



Jerry Lee Baird was born November 9, 1940 in Harlan, Iowa to the late Max and Elvira R. (Schurke) Baird. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1960. On July 8, 1972, Jerry married the love of his life and the woman who changed his world, Shirley A. Anderson…..and lovingly and effortlessly took on the responsibility of being a father to her two young children as if they were his own. The youngest, Emily was born in 1973 to perfectly complete their family. Jerry retired from Cresline Pipe Co. and after his retirement worked at HyVee. As his daughters grew up, he took on his new role, grandfather. His girls, Molly (Scott) Stogdill, Amy "jojo" Meyer and Emily (Robert) Jones blessed him with 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He also loved making children who weren't in our family feel as if they were including their lovely neighbor, Brandy who blessed him with her 3 children who referred to him as Papa Jerry. Papa Jerry always had candy to hand out. Jerry left this world on June 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.



In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Allison and his brother, Dennis Baird. Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley Baird of Council Bluffs; his daughters, Molly, Amy "jojo," and Emily; 7 grandchildren, Lacey (Zack), Zedekiah (Katie), Colton (Tasha), Libby (Ben), Sydney (Sam), Riley and Alex; 5 great-grandchildren, Keegan, Marlee, Maycee, Lainey and Calvin Kush; brother, Billy J. (Debra) Baird; other relatives and many friends.



The CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Jerry Baird will be done in Jerry Baird style on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 1-4pm at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. As one of the Huskers top fans CASUAL HUSKER attire was our father's request, for those unfamiliar with Husker colors, red, white, and black are the only colors our father knew. Our father was always smiling and had an infectious positive energy that made everyone feel special and welcomed. This is a beautiful trait he passed onto us. So please join us and share your smile and positive energy just as our father blessed us with for 81 years. The family will direct memorial contributions.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 26, 2021.