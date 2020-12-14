Beninato, Gerald S. "Jerry"
February 6, 1945 - December 12, 2020
He was preceded in death by his parents, Shay and Julie Beninato. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia Beninato; his children: David (Ann), Chris (Jeff), Tim, Mary, Beth (Keith), Bria, Mia, and Tao; his grandchildren: Emily (Jake), Sarah, Mike, Nick, Eli, Noah, Anna, Abi, Alex, and great-granddaughter Franny; his brothers, Rich (Kathy) and Shay; and brother-in-law, Mike McGuire (Vicki); and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
VISITATION: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 9:30-10:30am, followed by Vigil Service, 10:30am; MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am, all at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Dr., Omaha, NE 68164. Private Family Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Guadalupe or St. Vincent De Paul Parishes. Masks required per CDC Guidelines. To view a live broadcast of the Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2020.