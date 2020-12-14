Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald S. "Jerry" Beninato
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Beninato, Gerald S. "Jerry"

February 6, 1945 - December 12, 2020

He was preceded in death by his parents, Shay and Julie Beninato. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia Beninato; his children: David (Ann), Chris (Jeff), Tim, Mary, Beth (Keith), Bria, Mia, and Tao; his grandchildren: Emily (Jake), Sarah, Mike, Nick, Eli, Noah, Anna, Abi, Alex, and great-granddaughter Franny; his brothers, Rich (Kathy) and Shay; and brother-in-law, Mike McGuire (Vicki); and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

VISITATION: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 9:30-10:30am, followed by Vigil Service, 10:30am; MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am, all at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Dr., Omaha, NE 68164. Private Family Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Guadalupe or St. Vincent De Paul Parishes. Masks required per CDC Guidelines. To view a live broadcast of the Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
NE
Dec
19
Vigil
10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
14330 Eagle Run Dr., NE
Dec
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
14330 Eagle Run Dr., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Laurel Badura
December 18, 2020
Vicki Mcguire
December 16, 2020
A great friend and teammate who could really pitch. Had a wicked curve. And especially a room brightening Jerry smile that all will miss
Jack Vacek
December 15, 2020
JOAN COOK
December 15, 2020
RIP Lefty !
Sandy Buda
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results