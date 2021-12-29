Menu
Gerald Wah Hoy Ching
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Ching, Gerald Wah Hoy

November 15, 1938 - December 25, 2021

Age 83. A loving husband, caring father, Vietnam Veteran, and Air Force retiree, left this world on Christmas morning in order to be reunited with his Heavenly Father. Gerald was a man who was dedicated to God, his family and his country, serving a tour in Vietnam and retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving 20 years in the United States Air Force, and then serving 20 more years at Offutt AFB as a defense contractor. He was always described as gentle and caring, and had a way with children and animals, which seemed to gravitate towards him, sensing his limitless patience and kindness. Gerald was born on Tuesday, November 15, 1938, in Honolulu, HI.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Lisa Ann Ching; his parents, Walter and Elizabeth Ching; and his brother, Leonard Ching. Survived by his three children, Daphne (Roger) Sheldon, Stephanie (Patrick) Mahoney, and Michael (Rachel) Ching; grandson Brayden Ching; sisters, Shirley Wat and Sharon (Ben) Gomez; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE Tuesday, January 4, 10am at Spirit Life Church (4815 Harrison St.) with VISITATION 1 hour prior at the Church. INTERMENT at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Spirit Life Church
4815 Harrison St., NE
Jan
4
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Spirit Life Church
4815 Harrison St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear this. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Bill and Marlyn Landin
Friend
January 18, 2022
We were so sorry to hear about Jerry's passing. We have know him for years and will miss him greatly.
Harry and Judy Danner
January 5, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 3, 2022
My life is better for knowing Jerry. Peace and harmony to those who knew this good man.
Ken Cates
Friend
December 30, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 29, 2021
