Ching, Gerald Wah HoyNovember 15, 1938 - December 25, 2021Age 83. A loving husband, caring father, Vietnam Veteran, and Air Force retiree, left this world on Christmas morning in order to be reunited with his Heavenly Father. Gerald was a man who was dedicated to God, his family and his country, serving a tour in Vietnam and retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving 20 years in the United States Air Force, and then serving 20 more years at Offutt AFB as a defense contractor. He was always described as gentle and caring, and had a way with children and animals, which seemed to gravitate towards him, sensing his limitless patience and kindness. Gerald was born on Tuesday, November 15, 1938, in Honolulu, HI.Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Lisa Ann Ching; his parents, Walter and Elizabeth Ching; and his brother, Leonard Ching. Survived by his three children, Daphne (Roger) Sheldon, Stephanie (Patrick) Mahoney, and Michael (Rachel) Ching; grandson Brayden Ching; sisters, Shirley Wat and Sharon (Ben) Gomez; many nieces, nephews and extended family.PRIVATE INTERMENT FOR FAMILY ONLY at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors.