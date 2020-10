Johnson, Gerald DuaneSeptember 21, 1957 - October 1, 2020VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, October 5th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. VISITATION: Tuesday, October 6th from 9:30am to 10:30am, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Dr.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am.Complete notice later.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com