Cate, Gerald E. and Mary Ann (Miller)
Gerald Edwin Cate, age 81 of Sun City West, AZ, entered eternal rest on April 5, 2019. Jerry was born on November 25, 1938 in Omaha, NE. Mary Ann Miller Cate, age 79, of Sun City West, AZ went to be with her Lord on Feb. 27, 2020. She was born in Leigh, NE on August 25, 1940. Jerry and Mary Ann were longtime residents of Omaha, NE.
Jerry and Mary Ann were loving parents, doting grandparents, and lifelong Husker fans. They were married on March 6, 1964. Jerry attended University of Nebraska – Omaha and received his master's degree in social work at Indiana University – Fort Wayne. He was a dedicated social worker, serving children and older adults. Mary Ann attended University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and received her RN/BSN. She went on to obtain her master's degree in nursing at UNO. She had a wonderful career as a nurse and later provided continuing education for nurses.
Jerry is survived by sister, Virginia Sholl of Omaha and Mary Ann is survived by sister, Carolyn Nielsen of Fremont. Together, they are survived by daughters, Nancy Lorimer of Arizona and Sally Thomas of Texas; grandchildren: Lindsey Starkey, Faith Lorimer, Maya Lorimer, Colton Thomas, and Jacob Thomas; and great-grandchildren: Cheyenne Lee, Savannah Starkey and Benjamin Starkey. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her sisters, Marlene Miller Keyes and Jeannette Miller Mather; nephew, Randy Nielsen; and beloved dog, Ruffles.
SERVICES: Saturday, October 10th, 10:30am, at the West Center Chapel with a Luncheon to follow. INTERMENT: Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.