Gerald James "Jerry" Shymkewicz
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Shymkewicz, Gerald James "Jerry" "Shinks"

March 25, 1941 - September 23, 2020

Age 79. Jerry was a true "South Omaha Boy." He attended St. Mary's Grade School and South High School. He was a Union Bricklayer for 25 years, and a Kellogg's employee for 28 years. An avid car fan, Jerry collected and restored Old Fords and Chevys in the 1930s and 1940s. He won several awards at Car Shows, and enjoyed NASCAR namely Dale Earnhardt. He will be truly missed.

Survived by loving partner, Joan Wrobleski; children, Shelley Richard (Joe), Scott Shymkewicz, Suzanne Myers (Bruce); six grandchildren; sisters: Emily Taylor, Omaha, Betty Slagle (Ted), Lincoln; and Carol Jeffcott, San Tan Valley, AZ.

No services at this time.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
